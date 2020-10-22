Bishop Kukah questions Buhari’s silence on Lekki shooting

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in northwestern Nigeria has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari’s continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The cleric who featured in a Channels Television programme on Wednesday October 21, stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s apology over the shooting was to compensate for the president’ silence.

Kukah averred that there is no reason for the President’s continous silence as he pointed out that youths are risking their lives to fight for their rights. He added that the only way out is for the President to “let them know someone feels their pain.”

He said;

“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis.”