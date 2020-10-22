Connect with us

Bishop Kukah questions Buhari’s silence on Lekki shooting

2 hours ago

Bishop Kukah questions Buhari's silence on Lekki shooting

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in northwestern Nigeria has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari’s continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The cleric who featured in a Channels Television programme on Wednesday October 21, stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s apology over the shooting was to compensate for the president’ silence.

Kukah averred that there is no reason for the President’s continous silence as he pointed out that youths are risking their lives to fight for their rights. He added that the only way out is for the President to “let them know someone feels their pain.”

He said;

“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis.”

“I don’t care about #EndSARS”- Edo state deputy governor’s son slams protesters

39 mins ago

October 22, 2020

A Nigerian man reported to be the son of Philip Shaibu, deputy Governor of Edo State, has made it clear to Nigerians that he does not care about the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

According to the young man, it is also the reason why he has not said or posted anything related to campaign.

In a video shared on social media, the man was upset by the way Nigerians living in Canada or America are seriously protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

He says he doesn’t give a f*ck and questioned who Nigerians abroad are protesting to.

There Is Hope For A Better Nigeria -AY Comedian Prays

39 mins ago

October 22, 2020

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY says we can have a better Nigeria.

AY Prays For Nigeria

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran comedian encouraged Nigerians amidst the on-going unrest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In his tweet, the ace comedian who is also an actor prayed for the leaders and the nation at large.

Read his tweet below;

‘There is hope for a better Nigeria. We serve a God of restoration. Today we pray that God almighty would give wisdom & empathy to our current leadership. We pray 4 revivals in d land. More importantly, we pray for our leaders to seek common ground & unity with us in Jesus name. Amen

Sanwo-Olu Confirms Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Still Intact

40 mins ago

October 22, 2020

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in an interview with Arise TV has confirm that the CCTV camera at the Lekki Toll Gate is still intact.

Responding to the interviewer’s question who asked the integrity of the installed CCTV at the Tollgate.

The governor further states that his government would involve the use of experts to confirm the integrity of the CCTV cameras.

More-so, he said the video footage of the happenings at the Lekki Toll Gate would be investigated by the experts and they would verify the integrity of every video footage. He also mentioned that the panel would be set up by weekend, after the curfew.

