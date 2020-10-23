Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for restraint in the handling of the #EndSARS protesters against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The former President condemned the “use of deadly force” on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos state by soldiers on Tuesday night.

He urged security authorities in the country to avoid the use of deadly force against fellow Nigerians.

He also comforted the families of those who had died in the course of the protests, adding that the development “has been a difficult time for me as well.”

He also urged aggrieved Nigerians to sheath their sword, embrace peace, and give a chance to the efforts being made in some states to investigate cases of impunity against security personnel.

He expressed that nation-building is a collective task and urged everyone to continue to have faith in Nigeria and to be circumspect in their actions and peaceful in their engagements.