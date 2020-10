“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, during the nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 60th independence called out his successors in office, stating they did not do what his regime is currently doing with scarce resources.

He specifically called out those who were in charge of the country between 1999 and 2015 when he took over, saying they presided over the near destruction of the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umar Yaradua and former President Goodluck Jonathan were in charge of the country during the period Buhari mentioned.

The President said, “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources.

“We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

“Those in the previous governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticise our efforts.

“In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”