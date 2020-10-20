Peruzzi knocks Adamu Garba for saying he will drag Twitter CEO to court

Songwriter and performer Peruzzi who began his musical career with Golden Boy Records in 2016, before getting signed to Davido Music World in 2018 has lambasted APC chieftain, and former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba over his threat to sue Twitter owner Jack Dorsey for supporting the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh ( born 5 December 1989), popularly known as Peruzzi says Adamu’s Advisers are wrongly advising him over his recent public comments on social media since the ongoing peaceful protest in Nigeria began.

Adamu Garba’s threat to sue Jack over his support to Nigerian youths did not sit well with the medical school dropout turned musician and one of the best songwriters around today.

Garba took to his Twitter handle to warn Jack Dorsey for the second time under one-week today alleging that the American is meddling in Nigeria’s democracy and that is capable of jeopardizing the country’s fate.

It is unknown yet whether the young politician will go ahead with his threat to sue Jack to court. Jack who put his weight behind the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria donated towards the course using bitcoin.

See the exchange below: