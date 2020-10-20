Connect with us

Peruzzi knocks Adamu Garba for saying he will drag Twitter CEO to court

Published

54 mins ago

on

Songwriter and performer Peruzzi who began his musical career with Golden Boy Records in 2016, before getting signed to Davido Music World in 2018 has lambasted APC chieftain, and former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba over his threat to sue Twitter owner Jack Dorsey for supporting the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh ( born 5 December 1989), popularly known as Peruzzi says Adamu’s Advisers are wrongly advising him over his recent public comments on social media since the ongoing peaceful protest in Nigeria began.

Adamu Garba’s threat to sue Jack over his support to Nigerian youths did not sit well with the medical school dropout turned musician and one of the best songwriters around today.

Garba took to his Twitter handle to warn Jack Dorsey for the second time under one-week today alleging that the American is meddling in Nigeria’s democracy and that is capable of jeopardizing the country’s fate.

It is unknown yet whether the young politician will go ahead with his threat to sue Jack to court. Jack who put his weight behind the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria donated towards the course using bitcoin.

See the exchange below:

I have never felt safe or protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Nigeria-based Kenya-born singer Victoria Kimani has been described as one of the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever graced the African music scene

Looking at her and seeing those captivating curves you cannot help but want to agree more.

Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani has stated that she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

In series of tweets she shared, Kimani averred that African men reduce their women constantly and break them down to a size that serves them only.

She went on to state that African women should not be reduced to punching bags, sex toys, ego boosters and servants.

Her tweets read;

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope

African men reduce their women … constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only. Damned if I do & damned if I don’t. It’s in your Dna …. you can’t help it.

African women are Not your punching bag…not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy.

I Am An Adopted Child: Actress Joke Silva

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has unveiled the shocking moment of her life on how she figured out that she was an adopted child.

The 59-years-old businesswoman flashed backed to the faithful day she needed her international passport for an impending journey.

According to the wife of popular actor, Olu Jacobs, she stumbled on her mother’s personal box where she believed her passport could be sitting, only to open and find out the biggest shock of her life as an adopted child.

In her Joke Silva’s words, “I got to know years later when I wanted to travel and was looking for my passport where my mum kept it. Since she was not around, I opened the box in her absence and I saw my adoption papers. I never discussed it with my mum because I felt it was something that would hurt her, that was why, it was kept secret from me,”

We didn’t deploy soldiers to disrupt #EndSARS protests — Fayemi

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

The Ekiti State Government has denied deploying armed soldiers to disrupt the #EndSARS protests that were held at the state capital on Monday October 19.

The state commissioner of information Akin Omole in a statement released on Tuesday October 20, said the soldiers were sent to protect the citizens against harm and to ensure that protest was not hijacked.

The statement read;

“Reports emanating from the social media that soldiers have taken over the Ado Ekiti, the state capital and chased protesters with guns as untrue and misleading.

“Soldiers did not engage the protesters even as they barricaded most roads in the state capital throughout Monday.

“The soldiers were in the state to protect the people, including the protesters as well as to prevent hoodlums and miscreants from hijacking the peaceful protest by hiding behind the demonstration to commit crime and harass innocent citizens.

“While the present administration in Ekiti recognizes and respects the right of peaceful assembly, and in fact, identifies with the people on the demand for good governance, all stakeholders must be mindful of the safety of all lives and both public and private properties in the State.

“Innocent law-abiding citizens should be allowed to go about their lawful businesses without hindrance while there must be due cognisance of the fact that willful destruction of properties will be detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.”

