Federal Polytechnic Oko issues dress code for students

Federal Polytechnic Oko new dress code for students is currently the talk of social media

A document has been distributed to students of Federal Polytechnic Oko to make them aware of the dress code in the institution and social media users are outraged.

The document reads, War Against Indecent Dressing (WAID) in Federal Polytechnic Oko then goes on to list what is not acceptable in the tertiary institution as regards fashion.

For the women, the code bans things like skirt with slit above knees, off-shoulder dresses and tops, sleeveless dresses and tops, rugged jeans and low waist trousers, lengthy and coloured braids, coloured hair, long artificial lashes, bandana hairband, bogus fashion jewelries and more.

For the male students, they banned long and bushy hair/beard, braids, dread lock and coloured hair, rugged jeans, kaftan without trousers, inscription on hair cut, T-shirts and jeans with immoral messages and more.

Nigerians have reacted, calling the dress code “ridiculous”

@zennyharry wrote:

“Someone shared this with me on Facebook.

Apparently this is the dress code issued by a Federal Polytechnic in Anambra state.

How ridiculous is this?

Institutions subjugating citizens and subjects. Does it not end?”