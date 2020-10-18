Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a viral video of a male usher trying to seize the phone of a female church member during service. In the video, the male usher can be seen struggling to hijack the phone from the woman but she held on to it and scolded him.

She could be heard saying, “is he my husband?” which is in reference to the usher who eventually walked away alongside his colleague after futile attempts to snatch the phone.

Majority of reactions have been that the usher is a SARS officer in disguise. A Twitter user with the handle @iamOkon tweeted:

“If you check am well, that usher na SARS. Werey dey disguise as usher inside church.”

See tweets below:

Watch the video here.