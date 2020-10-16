Nigerians React To Beyonce’s Silence On #EndSARS

Nigerians on Twitter have spoken up about the silence of American singer, Beyonce, regarding the trending protests against SARS.

Information Nigeria recalls popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, used her Instagram Live platform to call out to Beyonce to lend her support to the movement.

Majority of Nigerians, however, think that Beyonce’s silence is unfair to the people she calls her family.

It will also be recalled that Beyonce released her Black Is King visual album featuring Nigerian artists such as Yemi Alade, Tekno, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage.

A Twitter user identified as Harrison tweeted:

“Beyonce brought this upon herself the moment she wanted to rep Africa, she should have stopped at representing black Americans, But shalaye… Now she’s ignoring #EndSARS”

See tweets below: