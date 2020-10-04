Nigerians React As Wizkid Challenges Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Over SARS Brutality

Reactions from Nigerians on Twitter have trailed Wizkid‘s tweet at President Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu. Information Nigeria earlier reported that Wizkid tweeted at President Buhari to leave President Trump alone and focus on Nigeria because of the tragedy inflicted on Nigerian Youths by SARS.

The StarBoy entertainment leader further tweeted at Governor Sanwo-Olu to do something about the killings so that we can be proud of his administration.

“Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg!“, his tweet reads.

Many Nigerians have since hailed the singer for his social consciousness. A user with the handle @Yemihazan tweeted:

“Wizkid statement to sanwo olu ‘Pls do something and let’s be proud of you abeg’ is one of the direct boldest statement from a celeb to a politician in power in recent times. Machala”

See tweets below: