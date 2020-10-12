Nigerians React As Trey Songz Calls Out President Buhari

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the tweet from American singer, Trey Songz, to President Muhammadu Buhari. The singer, who just released a new album featuring Davido ‘Back Home’, directly quoted and replied a tweet from the official account of President Buhari.

He also tweeted that he has read the article detailing the disbandment of SARS but he is not convinced. “Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!“, he wrote.

Majority of Nigerian users on the microblogging platform have thus expressed satisfaction with the singer’s show of concern.

A user with the handle @ask_roja tweeted:

“I love Trey even more now. Some are still doing research. Common sense is all Trey Songz applied here.”

