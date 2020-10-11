‘Nigerians Love You, They Are Just Pretending That They Don’t’ – Oritsefemi Tells President Buhari

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi penned an open letter to the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

In the letter published on his Instagram page, the singer heaped praises on the president as he made his requests known.

The singer, whose marriage to Nabila Fash is in trouble, told the president that he is loved by the citizens of the country.

Oritsefemi called on Buhari to listen to the public outcry over the brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).

The singer also demanded the disbandment of the rogue police unit.

His letter reads;

“My boss, your excellency sir @muhammadubuhari I know you are angry cos my people bash you on a daily bases, as a leader that’s one of those things you get , you are a great leader, don’t forget Nigerians love there own But always pretend they don’t, sometimes they called you Bubu how sweet is that name my boss😊please end this sars issue quickly now ..

they are not making your government A memorable one .. they are killing your people in broad daylight, your die hard fans are not Happy with there unbelievable act nationwide,

no man is perfect , also remember no man is an island sir , you are the boss put an extremely end to all there activities now and ask the IGP to tender an apology to your people and supporters … the life can be so funny at times by dishing to us unacceptable foods , it is left for us to say we don’t want to eat it ..

please sir the last protest I led at ojota during subsidy, I never recovered from it up till now my Enermy grows more than expectation, my Oga if I step out again on this one even me never know how the results go play , help my people listen to them as they are aggressively panting in pain ..

they are all law abiding citizens don’t allow them to take law into there hands, listen to their voices and opinions and end this barbaric act of this sars operative now your excellency sir … let’s love reign ,I love @nigeriapoliceforce but #endsars #endsarsnownow… from yours favorite Oritsefemi majemite ekele …“

See his post below: