EndSARS: Lagos protesters reject food, drinks sent by NURTW chief, MC Oluomo

Nigerians who are living in France have joined the widespread #EndSARS protests.

The Nigerians on Friday morning joined the #EndSARS and #EndSWAT campaign currently going on across Africa’s most populous country.

The young Nigerians demonstrated in front of the Nigerian Embassy at the Victor Hugo area of Paris, capital of France, to demand an end to police brutality and human rights abuses under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Calling for a total reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, the protesters asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately resign his position for overseeing a failed law enforcement agency.

The young Nigerians in France also demanded the resignation of President Buhari over rising cases of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the country.

They also slammed Buhari for the poor State of Nigeria’s economy, which has led to massive job losses for citizens.

Despite the police authorities announcing the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and announcing the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics team, Nigerians are not backing down on their agitations for total reforms of the law enforcement agency, pouring out more into the streets across different cities of the world to push for change.