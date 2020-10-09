Nigerians Knock Dele Momodu For Not Attending #EndSARS Protest

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticize veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, for his silence regarding the #EndSARS protests.

This is particularly because the Ovation Publisher was actively involved in the just-concluded Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality show.

He tweeted several times about the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya, and also dedicated an edition of his weekly column to the show.

Momodu, however, is yet to contribute to the trending conversation about SARS brutality on Nigerian youths.

His concern for the youths has, therefore, been put into question by Nigerian users on the micro-blogging site.

A user with the handle @o_kanyy tweeted:

“Dele Momodu was so active during the BBN show and even claimed to be uniting Africa with Erica but now his voice is needed the most on this #EndSARS matter he is no where to be found. As for Dr. Kemi I feel say na drugs.”

See tweets below: