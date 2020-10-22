Nigerians In Canada Hold Vigil For Victims Of Lekki Massacre (Video)

In solidarity to the lives lost to the Lekki massacre, Nigerians in Canada held candle night vigil.

Following the unlawful killings of the peaceful protesters by members of the armed forces, Nigerians globally have reacted to the event in several ways.

The event saw the extrajudicial killings of 49 protesters who were shot dead while holding the Nigeria flag and singing the national anthem.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address said the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate was perpetrated by ”forces beyond our control”

Nigerians living in Canada reacting to the event held a night vigil in honour of the lives that were lost for seeking good governance and an end to police brutality.

Watch the video below;