Nigerians Hail Peruzzi After He Reportedly Chased Away Armed Robbers On Third Mainland Bridge

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Peruzzi
Peruzzi

Praises for popular singer, Peruzzi have rolled in from Nigerians after he allegedly chased away some thieves on Third Mainland, Lagos.

According to reports, there was a robbery going down on third mainland bridge, Lagos on Friday while some #EndSars protesters were still out doing their activities.

Peruzzi, who was on his way to Felabration where he was billed to perform, scared thieves after he shot at them.

The ‘Gunshot’ crooner also confirmed the claim on Twitter after a fan asked if it was true.

See the reactions and video clips below:

