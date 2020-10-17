Nigerians Hail Peruzzi After He Reportedly Chased Away Armed Robbers On Third Mainland Bridge

Praises for popular singer, Peruzzi have rolled in from Nigerians after he allegedly chased away some thieves on Third Mainland, Lagos.

According to reports, there was a robbery going down on third mainland bridge, Lagos on Friday while some #EndSars protesters were still out doing their activities.

OMO DRAMA ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE NOW!!!!! ROBBERS 😂😂😂 — H.O.A (@Peruzzi) October 16, 2020

Peruzzi, who was on his way to Felabration where he was billed to perform, scared thieves after he shot at them.

The ‘Gunshot’ crooner also confirmed the claim on Twitter after a fan asked if it was true.

See the reactions and video clips below:

Peruzzi, Aproko Doctor and Dr Sid are all doctors. The only the difference be say one na SWAT officer wey dey disguise 😂 — Queencess #EndSARS 👑 (@Nappyblaze) October 16, 2020

Peruzzi chased robbers, Na men full 30BG true true. — 𝙰𝚈𝙾 𝙾𝙵 𝟹𝟶𝙱𝙶 #EndSARS (@hay_whye) October 16, 2020

When the Robbers on 3rd Mainland Bridge saw Peruzzi pic.twitter.com/iNkGcOzbfa — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Noms) October 16, 2020