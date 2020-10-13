Nigerians Excited As Twitter Suspends Kemi Olunloyo’s Account

The Twitter account of self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has been suspended following reports made by Nigerian Twitter users.

This news has been received positively by majority of Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform. Information Nigeria recalls Kemi Olunloyo exchanged heated words via Twitter with a popular influencer on the site who is known as Pamilerin.

During the exchange of words, Olunloyo likened Pamilerin to one of the armed robbers that got trapped inside a bank in Abuja in December.

Among the reactions registered on Twitter is Pamilerin’s joy that Olunloyo’s account has been suspended.

“Twitter how dare you suspend a whole international Journalist, a US Trained Nurse too, an international OAP like Kemi Olunloyo’s account“, he tweeted sarcastically.

Another user with the handle @kimglamarr_ tweeted:

“Kemi Olunloyo’s account has been suspended, what a good news to start the day with!”

