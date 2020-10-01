Nigerians Disappointed Because They Are Looking For Results In Wrong Place – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has revealed that Nigerians are disappointed in the present administration because they are looking for results in the wrong place.

The minister was speaking at The Platform, an annual conference organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, on Thursday.

He advised Nigerians to pay more attention to the outcome of governorship and local government elections than presidential polls.

He said Nigerians should also read the constitution to understand better the divide between the state and the Federal Government.

He explained that the basic infrastructure like primary healthcare, primary education, among others which Nigerians clamour for, can only be delivered by state and local governments.