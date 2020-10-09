Nigerians Blast Toyin Abraham for saying “should I leave my movie because of SARS”

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has been condemned for making an insensitive statement concerning the ongoing #EndSARs protest.

The actress who had earlier released a new movie, Fate of Alakada, got caught amidst fire while promoting her new movie on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

It began when a fan of Abraham asked about her impact in the fight against police brutality and harassment on Nigerian youths.

In response, the actress said, “This is me I don’t get u please I should leave my movie in cinemas or what or what exactly do you people want gangan.”

The statement escalated in no time and got the movie writer series of attacks and clapbacks on the platform.

See some reaction below,

Toyin Abraham has however apologized while buttressing on how imperfect she is and hope to be forgiven by Nigerians.

She wrote, “You know I love and adore my fans but you can correct me with love not cursing me and my family. It’s fine I’m not perfect. #EndSARS.”