Entertainment
‘Nigerians Are Used To Suffering That They Think It’s Normal’ – Singer Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, in a string of tweets, condemned the bad governance in the country.
The singer, who is in support of the #EndSARS movement, noted that bribe is now considered as a means of survival in the country and it is the only way for people to get what they truly deserve.
Simi also mentioned that citizens of the country are so used to suffering that they now see it as a norm.
In her words;
Nigerians are so used to suffering now that they think it’s normal. If you don’t have money to “give someone” to get what you deserve, there’s almost no chance for progress. A bribe is not even bribed, it’s just survival.
To get treatment in hospital, oga bring somtin You enter airport, madam bring somtin To get out of jail for a crime you didn’t commit, brother bring somtin To get admission you already earned when you passed the damn exam, sister bring somtin A disgrace! #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria
Every day innocent people are dying. The disregard and lack of value for human life are astounding. You won’t even acknowledge them? Because u don’t know them? Because of the tears of their mothers and fathers don’t matter to u? U’re wicked. History and posterity will judge u harshly!
When you think about Nigeria, you get mad. So much potential for growth. I hate it when ignorant people think of Africa and believe we’re all malnourished children that need saving from the West or that we’re all like Tarzan. But the ball is in our court. Always has been.
They wanna die on “call me uncle” and “am I your mate”. You’ve not earned our respect though. It’s not enough that you’re old(er). You don’t respect us and our lives. So ditto. #EndSARS”
Read Also: #EndSARS: Singer Simi speaks against having representatives for dialogue with FG
See her post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno
Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno, has shared how hurt he is over the ongoing #EndSARS protest, especially because of the potential for greatness in the country.
The 27-year-old Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post thus:
“Everyone of them knows the truth about this country…… it is bad bad.. It just hurts bad knowing the potential of this country.. E Dey pain me gan #endsars #EndSARS #EndsSARS”
Read Also: Davido Gives Credit To Tekno For His Hit Song ‘If’ (Video)
The artist has also berated the system of gerontocracy in the country. “Old people leading us for how long! How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers, how will they want something new when they all old“, he tweeted.
See his posts below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘We Have Had Peaceful Protests So Far’ – Peruzzi
Nigerian musician, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has stated that the #EndSARS protest has been peaceful so far.
The Afro-pop star took to his Twitter page to make this known to those who think that the protests have been far from peaceful.
He also addressed the tweet to those who are trying to portray the protesters as thugs or hoodlums.
Read Also: Nigerians Hail Peruzzi After He Reportedly Chased Away Armed Robbers On Third Mainland Bridge
In his words:
“Since the beginning of the protest, we have dished out our minds on a very peaceful level. Too peaceful we started complaining that the enjoyment was too much. Now you think it’s a right move to portray these same peaceful protesters as thugs??? Come, una suppose get sense now”
See his Twitter post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has revealed that her heart is bleeding regarding the ongoing #EndSARS protest. The ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner took to her Twitter page to write:
“I’m hurt! My heart is bleeding. These people don’t give a fuck about us. Wow #EndSARS”
The Afro pop star also took out time to write a tribute to Anthony Onome. She thanked him for putting everything on the line for his country.
Read Also: This is how you WIN – Teni slams those who criticized her support for BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon
In her words:
“Rest in Power!! Anthony Onome, your bravery and sacrifice will never be in vain, once again, I’m sorry our country failed you. Thank you for putting everything on the line. You are another reason we won’t stop!! #EndSARS”
See her posts below:
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
- News Feed20 hours ago
#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Regina Daniels Birthday: EVERYTHING You Need To Know
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez
- Entertainment22 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘The Government Does Not Want To Do The Right Things’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
- National News20 hours ago
Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
- News Feed23 hours ago
Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano
- Entertainment23 hours ago
“I Run My Race Alone, I Compete With No One” – BBNaija’s Gifty