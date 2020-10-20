‘Nigerians Are Used To Suffering That They Think It’s Normal’ – Singer Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, in a string of tweets, condemned the bad governance in the country.

The singer, who is in support of the #EndSARS movement, noted that bribe is now considered as a means of survival in the country and it is the only way for people to get what they truly deserve.

Simi also mentioned that citizens of the country are so used to suffering that they now see it as a norm.

In her words;

Nigerians are so used to suffering now that they think it’s normal. If you don’t have money to “give someone” to get what you deserve, there’s almost no chance for progress. A bribe is not even bribed, it’s just survival.

To get treatment in hospital, oga bring somtin You enter airport, madam bring somtin To get out of jail for a crime you didn’t commit, brother bring somtin To get admission you already earned when you passed the damn exam, sister bring somtin A disgrace! #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria

Every day innocent people are dying. The disregard and lack of value for human life are astounding. You won’t even acknowledge them? Because u don’t know them? Because of the tears of their mothers and fathers don’t matter to u? U’re wicked. History and posterity will judge u harshly!

When you think about Nigeria, you get mad. So much potential for growth. I hate it when ignorant people think of Africa and believe we’re all malnourished children that need saving from the West or that we’re all like Tarzan. But the ball is in our court. Always has been.

They wanna die on “call me uncle” and “am I your mate”. You’ve not earned our respect though. It’s not enough that you’re old(er). You don’t respect us and our lives. So ditto. #EndSARS”

See her post below: