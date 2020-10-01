Nigerians are suffering, What are we celebrating? – Actor Yul Edochie

Nigeria is usually referred to as the giant of Africa but it appears not many of its citizens share the same sentiment. The country celebrated 60 years of independence on October 1, 2020, and people used the opportunity to share their grievances.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to his Twitter page in the early hours of October 1 to speak on the country’s Independence Day celebration.

The actor said that he could not wish anybody a happy independence especially because most people were not happy. He continued by asking what was there to celebrate.

Yul went ahead to list some unfavourable things that had gone on in the country such as fuel price increase, electricity tariff hike, bad roads and more.

Explaining further, the actor said that to speak candidly, Nigerians were suffering.

He wrote:

“I cannot wish anyone a happy independence when my people are not happy. What are we celebrating? Fuel price increase? Electricity tariff hike? Hardship? Bad roads? Killings everywhere? Jobless youths turned beggars? The list is endless. Speak the truth. Nigerians are suffering.”