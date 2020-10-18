Camping tents set up for #EndSARS protesters

#EndSARS protesters have set up camping tents where they will be spending the nights during their continued protest against police brutality.

Despite the IGP’s announcement that SARS has been dissolved, Nigerian youths have insisted the protest will continue.

Nigerian youths are not backing down and are protesting round the clock, even all through the night.

As has been done for days, some End SARS protesters pass the night at the protest grounds at the Lekki toll gate and outside the Lagos state House Of Assembly Alausa, Ikeja . To ensure overnight protesters are comfortable, camping tents have now been set up for them. There are also mobile toilets available for protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

They have released a list of demands, tagged the 5 for 5, which they insist the government must meet to show they are serious about ending SARS and not just paying lip service as has been done in previous years.

The youths insist the protests will continue until these demands are met.

The demands are:

Immediate release of all arrested protesters in Nigeria.

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation & prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).

In line with the new Police Act, Psychological evaluation & retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

Increase police salary so they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties for citizens.