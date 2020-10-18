Camping tents set up for #EndSARS protesters

Son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir el-Rufai has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria.
#EndSARS protesters have set up camping tents where they will be spending the nights during their continued protest against police brutality.
Despite the IGP’s announcement that SARS has been dissolved, Nigerian youths have insisted the protest will continue.
Nigerian youths are not backing down and are protesting round the clock, even all through the night.
As has been done for days, some End SARS protesters pass the night at the protest grounds at the Lekki toll gate and outside the Lagos state House Of Assembly Alausa, Ikeja . To ensure overnight protesters are comfortable, camping tents have now been set up for them. There are also mobile toilets available for protesters at the Lekki toll gate.
They have released a list of demands, tagged the 5 for 5, which they insist the government must meet to show they are serious about ending SARS and not just paying lip service as has been done in previous years.
The youths insist the protests will continue until these demands are met.
The demands are:
Immediate release of all arrested protesters in Nigeria.
Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.
Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation & prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).
In line with the new Police Act, Psychological evaluation & retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.
Increase police salary so they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties for citizens.
Son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir el-Rufai has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria.
His statement follows comments by #EndSARS protesters calling for Buhari’s resignation.
Bashir who averred that Buhari must remain as President of Nigeria, stated that those clamouring for his resignation think that Nigeria begins in Lagos and ends in Abuja.
He tweeted;
The President will remain so & nothing will happen. Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and ends in Abuja.
Music entertainer, Paul Okoye has said that celebrities should have started the #endsars protest a long time ago.
The artist apologized to Nigerians over celebrities not joining the #EndSARS protest a long time ago.
Paul who noted that they are tired of the “off the mic” generation, added that it is better late than never.
He tweeted;
On behalf of all the celebrities…… I apologise to all Nigerians, aswear we for don start dis thing since, but never to late. we move
We are tired of the “off the mic generation “ we move
A woman with a single limb amputation is currently trending online after she got the attention of Nigerians when she joined the End SARS protesters on Saturday, October 17.
The woman reportedly walked for hours with her crutches and this touched Nigerians after her photo was shared online.
Nigerians immediately asked for her identity and how they can donate a prosthetic leg or motorized wheelchair to her.
Less than 24 hours after her photo was shared online, Nigerians had set up a GoFundMe for her with a goal of raising 1.5 million Naira. But Nigerians surpassed the funding goal and raised over 1.6 million Naira and people are still donating.
