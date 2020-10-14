Nigerian youths declare interest to form their own political party, the #YouthDemocraticParty

Youth in Nigeria which includes the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria aged 18–29 years have finally declared interest to form their own political party, the “Youth Democratic Party of Nigeria”.

The declaration of their intention is coming in the wake of recent protests geared towards ending police brutality in the country.

A recent visit to Twitter this morning showed that the hash tag #YouthDemocraticParty is currently trending on the micro blogging platform and is quickly accelerating to the top.

According tweets by Nigerian youths, they want a complete overhaul of the system that has failed since independence.

Many are of the opinion that the older generation has ruled and failed for too long a time and it is time for the younger generation to takeover the system.

On funding, a twitter user suggested that an online fundraiser be created so that youths would collectively donate to enable them register the party and also support their choiced candidates.

