Nigerian Youths Capable Of Doing Well — Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for their outstanding display during Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Parade in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari made this remark when she hosted corps members who participated in the 60th Independence Parade to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the event, the wife of the President urged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the creative industry in Nigeria.

She said, “The creativity of NYSC alongside the military has shown that Nigerian youths are capable of doing well at any given opportunity.

“Nigeria has an economy driven by the creative industry such as music, movies, arts, information, communication, technology and other branches offer great and lucrative opportunities for all to explore.”