Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stated that youths should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights in the #EndSARS protest.

Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to call for an end to widespread police brutality.

Despite the protest, security agents have clamped down on protesters in Oyo, Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari on Monday, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare quoted Buhari as saying that it was the right of the youths to protest and make certain demands from their leaders.

According to the minister, the president asked the protesters to give his administration time to address their demands as the team set up has already gone to work.