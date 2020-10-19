Connect with us

National News

Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari

Published

16 mins ago

on

Moment President Buhari laughed while Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State presented the demands of #EndSARS protesters to him
Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stated that youths should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights in the #EndSARS protest.

Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to call for an end to widespread police brutality.

Despite the protest, security agents have clamped down on protesters in Oyo, Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

Also Read: #EndSARS: ‘You Deserve This Government If You Disturb Peaceful Protesters’ – Actress Uche Jumbo

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari on Monday, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare quoted Buhari as saying that it was the right of the youths to protest and make certain demands from their leaders.

According to the minister, the president asked the protesters to give his administration time to address their demands as the team set up has already gone to work.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Lookman

    October 19, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Thank God he said something meaningful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

#EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

#EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel
#EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel

Godwin Obaseki

In a bid to quell the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Edo State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality in Edo State.

Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie made this announcement in a statement on Monday

He said the panel is set up, “in response to the yearnings of Nigerian youths, as articulated in the demands of the #EndSars protesters.”

Read Also: BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew

The members of the panel are to receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation, and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant.

This step is coming at a time when the State Government declared a 24-hours curfew on the state following a jailbreak by hoodlums on Monday.

 

Continue Reading

National News

Hoodlums attack Rapid Response Squad officers in Lagos (Video)

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Hoodlums attack Rapid Response Squad officers in Lagos

Thugs have forced men of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos state police command to flee for their dear lives after attacking their van.

The incident happened along Herbert Macaulay way in Yaba on Monday morning October 19.

The thugs threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the officers who immediately jumped down from the van and started running for their lives.

The state police command is yet to react to the incident.

RRS officers run for their lives after thugs attacked their van in Lagos (videos)RRS officers run for their lives after thugs attacked their van in Lagos (videos)

See videos from the scene below:

Continue Reading

National News

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo (videos)

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo (videos)

There has been a jailbreak at the Oko Prison in Benin City, Edo state on Monday morning, October 19.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful end SARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and overpowered the prison officials before setting the prisoners free.

One of the prisoners who escaped said he has been awaiting trial for two years.

Continue Reading

Trending