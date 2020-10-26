Untrained soldier flogs woman at ATM stand for telling him to join the queue

A Nigerian lady, Ada-oma, has take to social media to recount her experience in the hands of a soldier with the Nigerian Army.

According to her, she was at an ATM machine of the UBA branch at Oshodi area of Lagos when a soldier approched her, flouting the the rules of an existing queue.

The said soldier reportled assaulted Ada-Oma after she asked the uniform man to join the queue.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote,

“Hello Nigerians, I was just assaulted by an army official this morning 26/10/2020 at the ATM stand of @UBAGroup at their oshodi branch. i’m still shaking and crying as i write this because i have never felt this way in my entire life.

“I’m also scared writing this because he Threatened me. so my Life is your hands Nigerians.

I was on the ATM queue and this @NigerianArmy official asked me to move so he can pass, i asked him if he was on the queue that there is a queue, he asked me to move,i moved and continued asking him if he was on the queue, he flared up as you will see in the video below, and before i knew what happened he brought out his belt and hit me.

“This happened at your branch in oshodi and your security men were there. He hit me!!!!! I literally cried my way to the office. I never insulted him.

“Only asked if he was on the queue and he got angry and furious and violent. He threatened to make me bleed blood, in my own country because i asked if he was on the queue.I want justice.”

Watch the videos below: