Nigerian striker, Simeon Nwankwo backs #EndSARS protesters after scoring against Juventus

Nigerian professional footballer Simeon “Simy” Tochukwu Nwankwo (born 7 May 1992) who plays as a forward for Serie A club Crotone showed solidarity with the #EndSARS protesters after scoring against Juventus.

The 28-year-old Crotone striker who scored against Juventus on Saturday October 16, celebrated by raising a T-shirt to show his support for the #EndSARS protest which is ongoing in Nigeria and aimed at ending police brutality.

The match which Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t feature in ended in a draw.