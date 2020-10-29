Nigerian Rapper, Ladipoe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, who contracted the novel coronavirus, has shared her harrowing ordeal in a new video on her YouTube channel.

The media personality shared a teaser of the video via Instagram on Thursday.

In the caption of the post, Makinwa disclosed that she doesn’t know how and where she picked up the virus from but she is still on her way to recovery.

The media personality wrote;

“I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle.

I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing.

Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!!

Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye”

