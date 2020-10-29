Entertainment
Nigerian Rapper, Ladipoe Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Nigerian rapper and Mavin Records signee, Ladipoe recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The rapper broke the news on social media on Wednesday.
Ladipoe shared a post which reads;
“I recently received the results for my COVID-19 test and it was positive.
I have been in isolation for about 10 days now. Due to the state of affairs in the country, this Monday was the earliest i could get tested. My symptoms have been mild and i am getting
better everyday.
Please continue to take the necessary safety precautions when you are out to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Not everyone has mild symptoms. This is definitely something to be taken seriously.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Toke Makinwa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Her Experience
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, who contracted the novel coronavirus, has shared her harrowing ordeal in a new video on her YouTube channel.
The media personality shared a teaser of the video via Instagram on Thursday.
In the caption of the post, Makinwa disclosed that she doesn’t know how and where she picked up the virus from but she is still on her way to recovery.
The media personality wrote;
“I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle.
I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.
Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing.
Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!!
Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye”
Watch the video below:
Entertainment
Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release
Twitter users have been reacting after Nigerian singer, Wizkid failed to release his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’.
The singer, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the album will be out ‘in a minute.’
#MadeinLagos In a min…next tweet.. 🦅❤️
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 28, 2020
This led fans to believe the singer’s debut effort will either be released the same day or the next day.
Fans including popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his daughter patiently stayed up late in the night in expectation of seeing the album available on streaming sites.
However, Wizkid failed to deliver and no one knows when his new album will actually drop.
Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment over the non-appearance of the album.
The singer has now announced that his album will be dropped on Thursday at exactly 11:11pm.
See reactions below:
Woke up now, expecting tweets about how mad the album is lol. Everywhere still dry☹️. Wizkid carry us handicap again 🤪 #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/r2rak224lx
— Deolu (@blaqboydee) October 29, 2020
I just woke up and dis boy never drop #MadeinLagos 👀😫😑
Well he didn't say, he was dropping it yesternight tho🤣🤣🤣
Oooshey #Wizkid the only #Starboy#MIL soon come🤞 pic.twitter.com/XHxo7qDlD6
— Toxic Mummy GeeHoe (@cheekycat2015) October 29, 2020
So Wizkid never still tweet the next tweet? I sleep wake up and still him ‘in a min’ never reach.
Wizkid na coconut head #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/nxMSCikfTT
— UBA📧 (@holysaintbj) October 29, 2020
Wizkid on the other hand .. I’m honestly tired of this boy …. pic.twitter.com/vnibEH5HCx
— Creamie🍀🇬🇧 (@shawna_kayz) October 29, 2020
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Birthday With Sultry Photos
Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, alias Khloe shared a couple of sultry photos of herself via Instagram on Thursday to mark her new age.
The Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer turned 27 and she decided to entertain her fans.
In the photos, the reality TV star donned a white bodysuit which put her curves on display.
While captioning one of the photos, the birthday girl asked her fans and followers to spoil her with gifts.
Khloe wrote;
“prada me
Gucci me
birkin me
it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva”
See the photos below:
