Singer YQ reportedly chased out of the house by ex-girlfriend over house rent in U.S (Video)

Nigerian singer, Yakub Jibril, better known as YQ, has been reportedly chased out of the house by his former girlfriend for refusing to pay rent and other bills in the US.

His ex-girlfriend, Jya, took to social media to rant about YQ’s refusal to pay rent.

She said: “Please tell YQ to run me my rent money. I’m his ex-girlfriend and he either never pays or pays late. I’m sick and tired of his mess.”

