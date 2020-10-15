Nigerian man in search of lady who will marry him without giving birth to kids (Photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Abayomi Oluwaseun has announced his search for for a lady who will agree to his policy of no kids.

The man who seems like he’s in his late 30s, said he doesn’t want a lady who will marry him and start giving birth to a child. According to him, he doesn’t want kids, and he needs a woman who will abide by his policy.

“I am looking for a lady that will agree to my policy of “no kids. If you agree, slide in my DM”, he wrote.

His announcement has sparked reactions from Nigerians, with majority of them blasting him, and calling him an infertile man.