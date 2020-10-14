Nigerian lives Matter — Bishop T.D Jakes lends his voice to #EndSARS protest

Bishop TD Jakes, an influential and visionary spiritual leader has lent his voice to the #EndSARS protest which is currently holding in several states in the Nigeria.

The founder and Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House a non-denominational American megachurch quoted Martin Luther King Jnr while stressing that “Nigerian Lives Matter”.

Bishop T.D Jakes wrote;

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere… Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

#EndSARS