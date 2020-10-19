Connect with us

Lady narrates how her brother was killed by SARS officers in Oyo

2 hours ago

Lady narrates how her brother was killed by SARS officers in Oyo

A Nigerian lady identified as Lawal Halimat, trends online after she shared the heartbreaking story of how her brother was allegedly killed by SARS officers in Ibadan, Oyo state four years ago.

According to Halimat, her older brother got involved in a fight and was arrested by officers at Adelubi police station. She said the case was then transferred to SARS office where the officers there allegedly killed her brother.

My older brother and some boys got involved in a fight. They arrested him and took him to SARS office. From Adelubi police station they took him to SAR office then killed him. After killing him, they asked me to bring N350, 000 cash.

I gave them N250, 000 cash. When I gave them the money, they asked that I bring the remaining N100, 00. I went back and gave them N100, 000 cash on the date we agreed.

When I got there after payment, I did not meet my brother. When I asked for his whereabout, they told me they have transferred his case to Abuja”

Halimat said immediately she heard this, she went to the garage and begged the transport company there to allow her to attach herself to their commercial bus to Abuja as she doesn’t have money to pay the fare.

She said the transporters allowed her and that when she got to Abuja, she met with some police officers who after hearing her explanation, informed her she should go back to Ibadan as it is only cases of persons that have been killed that SARS officers claim have been transferred to Abuja.

Halimat said she became sick during the course of searching for the truth about her brother and that it was the hospital where she went for treatment that she discovered that the police officers brought her brother’s corpse to be deposited in the morgue.

She said the officers knew that her brother had been killed all along and still kept on deceiving her and extorting money from her.

She alleged that one of the officers even invited her to a hotel for a private meeting. She said it was the death of her brother that killed their mother.

Pasuma booed, dragged out of #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

Pasuma booed, dragged out of #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

EndSARS protesters on Sunday disgraced Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, by dragging him out of the peaceful protest held in Lagos.

Pasuma had joined Nigerian youths to protest police brutality and extra-judicial killings before he was fished out and sent away.

But, it appears the youths were not pleased with his presence at the Alausa protest ground on Sunday as they chased him from the venue.

Pasuma, who was earlier seen with a microphone addressing the crowd was later sent away as the youths said they did not want him among them.

It could not be ascertained why the Orobokibo initiator was treated in such manner.

However, while giving update on his Instagram handle, Pasuma said he joined and support the call for an end to all forms of anomalies, excesses and bad governance that have been posing threats to Nigeria’s development and her image.

“I join and lend my support to the NIGERIAN YOUTHS on this landmark, peaceful protests to END all form of anomalies, excesses and bad governance posing threat to our country’s development and great image.”

While describing himself as an older generation citizen and crusader for a better Nigeria, he maintained that he was also one of the victims of failed electoral promises of ages.

“It is more disheartening and discouraging to see how bad leadership continues to destroy the country’s potential, especially that of the youths (Our Supposed Future Leaders), dwindling their hopes and dreams,” Pasuma regretted.

He added that “we would encourage youths to make the protests more peaceful as they cry louder and ensure their voices echo to the end of the world, until the needful is met.

“Let there be no violence, chaos of any sort, but the MOVEMENT for justice and GOOD GOVERNANCE! We fight for a safer, developed clime and a Better NAIJA as we wouldn’t keep silent but SORO-SOKE! Long live NAIJA! God bless our Youths. #Endsars #Endswat #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria,” he stated.

Cardi B deactivates Twitter account

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

Cardi B deactivates Twitter account

American rapper, Cardi B has reportedly deleted her Twitter account.

It was gathered that the rapper deactivated her account after receiving backlashes on the social media platform for reconciling with her husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker previously filed for divorce from the 28-year-old Migos member in September, but she revealed last week that they had gotten back together.

Cardi recently complained on Instagram Live that she’s ‘tired of people’ complaining to her about her relationship with Offset, according to the Mirror.

A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf***kn’ Ariana Grande or something like I came from Disney or something,‘ she said.

I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself.

‘I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumors up, “Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant.” I got to address it…’ she continued.

'He makes me happy' – Lady who went viral with her 'mechanic' boyfriend speaks

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

'He makes me happy' – Lady who went viral with her ‘mechanic’ boyfriend speaks

A lady whose photos recently went viral on social media, after she visited her mechanic boyfriend at his working place, has finally spoken about their relationship.

Speaking via her recent tweet, she said he makes him happy, and she’s glad to be in a relationship with him because love is not about material things.

Replying a lady who asked her why she allowed him look dirty in the viral photo, she said;

“I think you being very emotional. Dont you take random pics. I wish you can understand what I trying to show- love is not about appearance and material things.”


