‘Nigerian Government is a shame to the world for deploying soldiers to kill unarmed citizens – Odion Ighalo

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has condemned the Nigerian government following the killings of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Recall some #EndSARS protesters were allegedly killed at the tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.

Reacting to the shooting in a video shared via his Twitter page, a visibly angry Ighalo described the Nigerian government as a ‘shame to the world’ over the killing of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

He went on vent his anger, saying: “Sending the military to the streets to kill unharmful protesters because they are protesting for their right is uncalled for.”

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you will be remembered in history as the first government that sent the military to kill its citizens.”

“I’m ashamed of you guys, we tired of you guys and can’t take this anymore, he said.

The former Super Eagles captain also called on world leaders to come to the aid of Nigerian citizens.