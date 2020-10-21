Connect with us

National News

‘Nigerian Government is a shame to the world for deploying soldiers to kill unarmed citizens – Odion Ighalo

Published

5 hours ago

on

‘Nigerian Government is a shame to the world for deploying soldiers to kill unarmed citizens – Odion Ighalo

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has condemned the Nigerian government following the killings of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Recall some #EndSARS protesters were allegedly killed at the tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.

Reacting to the shooting in a video shared via his Twitter page, a visibly angry Ighalo described the Nigerian government as a ‘shame to the world’ over the killing of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

He went on vent his anger, saying: “Sending the military to the streets to kill unharmful protesters because they are protesting for their right is uncalled for.”

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you will be remembered in history as the first government that sent the military to kill its citizens.”

“I’m ashamed of you guys, we tired of you guys and can’t take this anymore, he said.

The former Super Eagles captain also called on world leaders to come to the aid of Nigerian citizens.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

They are still shooting at Lekki – DJ Switch

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

They are still shooting at Lekki – DJ Switch

Dj Switch, the heroine at the centre of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre who is currently at the Lekki-Epe expressway has said that the shooting by the security agents is still ongoing as she shared a video of a man with a gunshot wound.

In of the videos, Switch was seen giving orders to those around the area to put their heads down as the shots were being fired.

Watch the videos below:

Continue Reading

National News

Adamu Garba attacks Hillary Clinton for calling out President Buhari over #Lekkimassacre

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Adamu Garba attacks Hillary Clinton for calling out President Buhari over #Lekkimassacre

Former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has hit back at Hillary Clinton’s comment on the Lekki shooting

Recall that the former US Secretary of State had asked President Buhari and the Ngerian military to stop killing young Nigerian #EndSARS protesters.

Reacting to this, Adamu alleged that Hillary and others were playing at the entire breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.

He added that the former US Presidential candidate and other left wing actors have a sole agenda of fighting God and nature, turning people into aliens, gays, lesbians.

Adamu also described them as “blood sucking abortionist” who must leave the shores of Nigeria and Africa.

He tweeted;

I told you that we knew the script these guys are playing at: the entire breakdown of law & order in Nigeria Same Hilary spearhead the destruction of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and even Egypt at some point wants to import venom in Nigeria Nigerians are wiser, no way for you here

As most traveled & least accomplished Secretary of State of U.S, Hilary’s underwhelming Middle East policy saw the destruction of families, women, children, properties, government & people. This they planned to extend to Nigeria. She is not qualified to tell Nigeria what to do.

Let all these evil left wing actors, whose sole agenda is to fight against God and against nature, whose mission is to turn us into aliens, gays, lesbians, blood sucking abortionist, leave the shores of Nigeria and Africa We say NO to foreign medlars and alien cultures. Thanks.

Continue Reading

National News

Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers.

A team of armed soldiers had stormed the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening– where a series of protests had held peacefully – and fired live bullets at a crowd of youths there.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Blames Shooting Of Lekki Protesters On ‘Forces Beyond His Control’

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker in a series of tweets described the use of force against peaceful protesters as a desecration of Nigeria’s democracy and sacrilege against the constitution.

In another post, he expressed that Lekki will be known as a paradise drenched in the blood of protesters.

Continue Reading

Trending