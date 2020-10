Horror and shock are the two words that sum up how Nigeria is feeling after people in Lagos, many of them draped in the green and white colours of the national flag, were fired upon by men in military camouflage while taking part in a protest against police brutality

The Nigerian flag has been pulled down from the Nigerian High Commission in UK, following a protest that ensued in the country over the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

A lady who was heard talking in the background of a video shared online, said the flag was pulled down by older Nigerians who joined the protest.

