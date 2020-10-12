Nigerian father employs his son as security man in his company

A Nigerian father identified as Felix Obazee, has revealed that he employed his son, Uyiogosa, as a security man at his company.

Obazee, who is the CEO of Fionet Security Services, made this known via a LinkedIn post. He shared photos of his child dressed in the company’s security uniform and said that he did it in order to give his son quality parenting.

In the post, he posed rhetorical questions to people, asking if they would choose to teach their kids their business or shield them with the flimsy talk that they do not want them to suffer.

He also thanked God for the grace he bestowed on him which enabled him to bring up responsible children, that would become leaders of their generation.

Mr Obazee’s post received numerous reactions from LinkedIn users.

Read some of the reactions:

Dotun Jegede: Talented young man builds petrol tanker prototype, photos go viral “My daughter is 10, she helps me document my consultancy income at home. She helps input data and collate client database. On this very Satuday, we both went out inside the estate to do some online submissions plans sorting.

Abraham Ojo: I hope you paid the young man.

Bala: Felix, you are my most envied parent today and will be for a long time. But credit must also go to Uyi (who deserves and lives his name ‘Praise’) for submitting to your guidance. It is not easy these days to convince adult elite children to discipline methods like these….

Kelechi Uchenna: My opinion, I would introduce my children to my business and let them know that they are welcome to join the business if they are interested. They can be executive directors or non executive directors( owners) depending on their choice…