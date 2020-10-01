NigeriaAt60: RevolutionNow protesters storm the streets of Lagos

Members of #Revolutionnow on Thursday morning took to the streets of Lagos state to protest.

The protesters were heard chanting anti-government songs.

The protesters, numbering over 200, marched from the streets of Ojota to Maryland in Lagos, chanting songs of solidarity.

Similar protests are also taking place in some areas across the country like Osogbo in Osun state.

They held the protest in the Old Garage area.

Nigeria marked 60 years of its independence from Britain on Thursday, October 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari had addressed the nation, defending the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol, stating that the price of the product is cheaper in Nigerian than in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring African countries.

Some Nigerians had railed against the petrol price hike, demanding a return to status quo.