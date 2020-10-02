Nigeria@60: We suffer and smile, and we the youth just want to make money and buy things we don’t need – Burna Boy (video)

Nigeria celebrated its 60th Independence Day on October 1, 2020. A number of celebrities expressed their feelings about the day and not all of it was positive.

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently spoke with Arise News as the country marked its Independence Day.

According to the Wonderful crooner, there are a few hard and respectable Nigerians who he can die for because they have been able to go all over the world and do great things for themselves. He said:

“The beauty is there are a few hard Nigerians, serious respectable Nigerians who I will give my last blood for. Who have taken it upon themselves and gone out anywhere in the world and done everything to become who they are positively.”

When asked to name a few of such people, the music star said they were too many to mention just like Adebayo Ogunlesi whom he named in one of his songs.

Speaking further, the singer said that these people are the only hope youths have because the appointed leaders are just not cutting it.

Burna Boy was asked to imagine if the music industry could expand more due to the influence of top stars in the country who have already pushed things forward.

The singer replied that for artistes to be able to tap into their talents there must be a conducive environment for it and that everybody is so confused even though they see what the problems are. He then reference the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela, who said that people suffer and smile. According to Burna, people suffer and smile because it is what they were taught and what they are used to.

Rounding up the interview, the top music star spoke on how the youths are focused on making money to look good because it is the environment they have come up in and priorities have been misplaced to really see what is going on.

Burna said that he does not feel that there are too many of his mates who would be asked historical questions now and would give accurate answers. In his words:

“For me the point is the youths right now are focused on one thing and that is how to get money to be fly and buy things that just don’t matter. Obviously I’m guilty as well because this is the environment that we’ve come up in, where our priorities have been so misplaced and we’ve been so blinded from the things that are really going on. I don’t think there are too many of my mates that you can ask any kind of historical question that will give you a proper accurate answer.”