Nigeria@60: PDP Asks Buhari To Rejig Cabinet, Save Nigeria From Collapse

As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle its cabinet and save Nigeria from collapse.

This appeal was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The major opposition party asked the President to “inject new blood” into his administration to effect changes in the nation.

The party lamented the constant loans and aids being collected by the Buhari-led government since his first term in 2015.

The party said despite these challenges, it intensely believes in an indivisible, virile, cohesive, and prosperous Nigeria, governed by the rule of law and fear of God.

The party also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation but to remain patriotic and resilient in their various fields of endeavours in serving national interest despite the odds.