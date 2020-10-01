Nigeria@60: Nigeria’s Cracks Are Widening, Says Fani-Kayode

As Nigeria marks its 60th Independence anniversary today, Nigerians have continued to express worries over the unity of the country.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has questioned whether the unity currently holding the nation together can be sustained.

The former Minister took to his official twitter handle to congratulate Nigerians on the 60th-anniversary celebration of freedom from colonial rule.

Going further, the former minister expressed caution on the tension within the nation, stating that the divide in the country is beginning to grow wider.

See his tweet below: