Nigeria@60: Atiku Calls For Release Of Political Prisoners, Detainees

Atiku Abubakar
Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for the release of all political prisoners, and detainees as Nigeria marks its 60th Independence Anniversary.

The former Vice President urged the Federal and State Governments to reconcile with individuals who disagree with their rule.

He made this call on his Twitter handle on Thursday to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day.

In his lengthy post, he also stated that this celebration should be a period for introspection on how to bring the youths back into the fold to promote patriotism.

