‘Nigeria Will Make You Walk Naked On The Streets’ – Toke Makinwa
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has stated that Nigeria is a country capable of making her citizens walk naked on the streets. This is in reaction to the news of a mystery camcorder found at Lekki Tollgate.
The media personality cum actress and fashion entrepreneur also wondered how the camera was unaffected by the fire from the gunshots and chaos.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Woke up to the news of the discovery of a camcorder at the lekki toll, a camcorder in 2020? Just sitting pretty, waiting for the investigation team? Survived a fire? No damage done to it from the chaos? Nigeria will make you walk naked in the streets, make it make sense, #Endsars”
See her tweet below:
Tara Durotoye Reveals The Extent Of Damage Done To Her Store By Hoodlums
BBNaija’s Mike Shares Adorable Video Of His Son
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards posted an adorable video of his two months old son, Matthew via Twitter on Monday.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star welcomed his son with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton on Thursday, August 26th at about 7:00 am in London where they reside.
In the video made available on the micro-blogging, the little bundle of joy could be seen smiling at the camera while his father played with his cheeks.
Mike captioned the video with the words;
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards
Watch the adorable video below:
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards 🧀👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/39L8huNKY8
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 26, 2020
Adekunle Gold Reacts To Secret Camera Found At Lekki Tollgate
Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has reacted to the secret camera found at Lekki Tollgate by Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Minister found a mystery camera at the Tollgate, Admiralty Circle in Lagos on Sunday. After discovering the camera, he handed it to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.
This latest development is shocking to the singer. Taking to Twitter, the father of one writes:
“It’s the picking the mystery camcoder with brown handkerchief like a crime investigator for me. Mumu is definitely on our foreheads.”
See his tweet below:
