‘Nigeria we are with you’ – Legendary American rapper, NAS reacts to #EndSARS protests

American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones (/nɑːˈsɪər/; born September 14, 1973), better known by his stage name Nas has joined a growing list of international celebrities speaking out in support of the protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

The legendary American rapper took to his Instagram page to declare his support, using the hashtags #SarsMustEnd #EndPoliceBrutality.

Sharing a photo from an EndSARS protest in Abuja, the rapper wrote:

‘#SarsMustEnd #EndPoliceBrutality ?? Nigeria we’re with you!’