Nigeria To ‘Discourage’ Medical Brain Drain – Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Federal Government will do all it can to prevent medical doctors from leaving the country.

The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja after inspecting work on the new cancer centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ehanire revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will provide the necessary incentives to make migration unattractive for the doctors.

The Health Minister admitted that medical doctors leaving Nigeria to foreign countries has become a challenge.

He, therefore, pledged that the government will do everything possible to ensure that doctors will prefer to remain and work in the country.

Ehanire advised hospital management to spend wisely, properly maintain the facilities when completed, and seek alternative sources of funding.