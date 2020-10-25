‘Nigeria Should Be A YouTube Channel Or A Netflix Movie’ – BBNaija’s Kimoprah

Reality TV star, Kimoprah, has likened Nigeria to a YouTube channel or a Netflix movie. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her Twitter page to express that some of the events that have occurred in the past few days seem too unbelievable to be real.

In her words:

“This country is supposed to have a Youtube channel or be a movie on Netflix cos some things are just unbelievable You will wondering if they are real… God help us”

Read Also: BBNaija: Kimoprah Trends As The Prettiest Girl Ever On The Show

She also weighed in on the COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses. To her, it is broad daylight robbery and greed to hoard what is meant to be shared to the masses.

See her post below: