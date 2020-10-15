”Nigeria saved your life, now please save us” – Timaya tells President Buhari

Nigerian Singer, Timaya has taken to his social media to beg the President of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, to save Nigerians as they call for better governance and an end to police brutality.
Timaya’s post on Twitter reads ;
You know how sick you were, before you became president @MBuhari.
Nigeria saved your life, we saved you now pls save us
— Timaya (@timayatimaya) October 15, 2020