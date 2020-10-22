‘Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has called for an urgent change in Nigeria following the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of innocent youths such as Oke Obi-Enadhuze.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star says Nigeria cannot afford to lose more innocent lives. In her words:

“Nigeria needs to change quickly! We can’t continue to lose some of the best, we can’t continue to lose anyone because WE DO NOT VALUE HUMAN LIFE! I’m livid. There has to be More we can do. #Weneedbiggerstrategies #TakebackNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”

She further shared some words on the state of affairs in Africa, calling for healing in Africa.

See her tweets below: