‘Nigeria Must Be Great Again’, Davido Says

Nigerian singer, Davido, has said that Nigeria must be great again. He is also optimistic that divine change is here. The DMW leader who has been sharing his views on Twitter since the beginning of the protest took to his Twitter page on Friday afternoon to write:

“This is not a revolution but a revival. Divine change is here. Congratulations to our generation. Nigeria must be great again.”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ crooner was heavily criticized after his meeting with the IGP where he denied protesting against SARS. The father of three later released an official statement in which he says his message was taken out of context.

