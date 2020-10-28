‘Nigeria Has Never Had A Generation Of Youths Like This’ – Actor Frank Donga

Nigerian actor, Kunle Idowu, popularly known as Frank Donga, has stated the virtues of the current generation of Nigerian youths. The Nollywood star took to his Twitter page to list out the positive qualities of the current generation.

According to the comedian, this generation of youths are bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, and very organized.

His tweet reads:

“Nigeria has NEVER had a generation of youths like this. Bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, widely travelled and can be very organized. You simply can’t ‘rule’ them with the same manuals you used on their parents. Forgerrit! Just listen to them & work with them. I tweet in peace”

See his tweet below: