‘Nigeria Has Never Had A Generation Of Youths Like This’ – Actor Frank Donga

Published

18 mins ago

on

#EndSARS: 'Stop Shooting Peaceful Protesters' Actor Frank Donga Tells Police
#EndSARS: 'Stop Shooting Peaceful Protesters' Actor Frank Donga Tells Police

Frank Donga

Nigerian actor, Kunle Idowu, popularly known as Frank Donga, has stated the virtues of the current generation of Nigerian youths. The Nollywood star took to his Twitter page to list out the positive qualities of the current generation.

According to the comedian, this generation of youths are bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, and very organized.

Read Also‘Lekki Tollgate Is Not Sambisa Forest’ – Actor Frank Donga Reacts To Lekki Shooting

His tweet reads:

“Nigeria has NEVER had a generation of youths like this. Bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, widely travelled and can be very organized. You simply can’t ‘rule’ them with the same manuals you used on their parents. Forgerrit! Just listen to them & work with them. I tweet in peace”

See his tweet below:

The actor’s tweet

Entertainment

Charly Boy Channels His Feminine Side; Wears Blouse And Gele (Photos)

Published

20 seconds ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Charly Boy Channels His Feminine Side; Wears Blouse And Gele (Photos)
Charly Boy speaks on why he isn’t involved in #EndSARS protest

Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has set tongues wagging after he showed off a new look on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer posted a couple of photos in which he dressed up as a woman.

Charly Boy channeled his feminine side as he donned a blouse and trouser along with a gele.

It didn’t end there as he wore elaborate bangles and rings on his hands in the photos.

A number of his followers speculated that he is on the set of a new movie since he didn’t explain the reason behind the look.

The singer had captioned the photos with the words;

“Hummm!!!
Who do I look like?
What’s up?
What am I representing?
Guess.”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Calling for police reform is a joke, criminals don’t reform criminals – Charly Boy

See the photos below:

Entertainment

Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup
Kachi and Rosie

Kachi and Rosie

Rosie and Kachi, the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show, are currently the topic of discussion on Twitter following reports that they have allegedly broken up.

This comes days after Kachi informed his fans that he has been battling with depression.

Twitter trends table

Twitter trends table

Reports making the rounds claim that Kachi had cheated on his fiancée, Rosie with his ex-girlfriend.

A screenshot containing messages allegedly from the mother of one has also been circulating online.

Although, neither of the couple have addressed the reports on social media, twitter users have begun expressing their grievances  and airing their opinions.

Read Also: Ultimate Love Star, Rosie Finally Reunites With Her Son In Abuja

See the reactions below:

The broadcast message

The broadcast message

Reactions

Reactions

 

Entertainment

Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ - BBNaija’s Erica Prays

BBNaija’s Erica

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim earned the praises of her fans as she shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate looked gorgeous in a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Lanre Dasilva Ajayi.

The actress wore a fringe hair and she finished the look with bold purple lipstick.

Erica also struck a couple of fierce poses in the photos, which has garnered over 70,000 likes.

Fans and celebrities quickly stormed her comment section to show her love and support.

Read Also: ‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays

See the photos and reactions below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

