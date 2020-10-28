Entertainment
‘Nigeria Has Never Had A Generation Of Youths Like This’ – Actor Frank Donga
Nigerian actor, Kunle Idowu, popularly known as Frank Donga, has stated the virtues of the current generation of Nigerian youths. The Nollywood star took to his Twitter page to list out the positive qualities of the current generation.
According to the comedian, this generation of youths are bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, and very organized.
His tweet reads:
“Nigeria has NEVER had a generation of youths like this. Bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, widely travelled and can be very organized. You simply can’t ‘rule’ them with the same manuals you used on their parents. Forgerrit! Just listen to them & work with them. I tweet in peace”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Charly Boy Channels His Feminine Side; Wears Blouse And Gele (Photos)
Veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has set tongues wagging after he showed off a new look on Instagram.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer posted a couple of photos in which he dressed up as a woman.
Charly Boy channeled his feminine side as he donned a blouse and trouser along with a gele.
It didn’t end there as he wore elaborate bangles and rings on his hands in the photos.
A number of his followers speculated that he is on the set of a new movie since he didn’t explain the reason behind the look.
The singer had captioned the photos with the words;
“Hummm!!!
Who do I look like?
What’s up?
What am I representing?
Guess.”
See the photos below:
Entertainment
Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup
Rosie and Kachi, the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show, are currently the topic of discussion on Twitter following reports that they have allegedly broken up.
This comes days after Kachi informed his fans that he has been battling with depression.
Reports making the rounds claim that Kachi had cheated on his fiancée, Rosie with his ex-girlfriend.
A screenshot containing messages allegedly from the mother of one has also been circulating online.
Although, neither of the couple have addressed the reports on social media, twitter users have begun expressing their grievances and airing their opinions.
See the reactions below:
Entertainment
Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim earned the praises of her fans as she shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate looked gorgeous in a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Lanre Dasilva Ajayi.
The actress wore a fringe hair and she finished the look with bold purple lipstick.
Erica also struck a couple of fierce poses in the photos, which has garnered over 70,000 likes.
Fans and celebrities quickly stormed her comment section to show her love and support.
See the photos and reactions below:
