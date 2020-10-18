Buhari Will Remain President – Bashir El-Rufai Tells #EndSARS Protesters

President Muhammdu Buhari is currently meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the #EndSARS protesters across the country.

Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

This is coming following days of protests across the country against police brutality, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

The protests which have now reached its eleventh day is spreading across the country, with youths in different parts of the country demanding the scrapping of the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

After the meeting, Senator Lawan and Rt Hon. Gbajabiamila appealed to protesters to leave the streets, stating that their demands have been heard and they should give the government time to implement the demands.