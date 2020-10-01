Nigeria @60: You Should Resign – Fayose Attacks Buhari

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office in his Independence Day message.

The former Governor stated this while nothing that Nigeria has nothing to celebrate as it marks its 60th anniversary.

Fayose in a statement released through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, insisted that Buhari’s resignation is the only thing that would make Nigerians happy as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary.

He further stated that the country is currently in coma and life support.

He also stated that the Police warning that any form of rally or protest from any group of persons will not be allowed tomorrow is a naked display of crudity and affront on the constitution of Nigeria, which guarantees Nigerians rights to associate and express themselves against the government.