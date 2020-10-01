Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty

American singer, Nicki Minaj has become a mother for the first time after welcoming a baby with husband Kenneth Petty.

According to TMZ, the rapper, 37, gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The baby’s name or gender is not yet known.

The Anaconda hit-maker revealed her pregnancy in August when she shared a selection of extravagant photographs of her blossoming baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki dropped her baby bombshell as she cradled her bump while rocking an eye-catching floral bikini and a colourful wig.

The hitmaker whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, ensured she caused chaos with the post as she simply captioned it “Preggers”.

Back in July, fans asked Nicki outright if she was expecting a child with her husband Kenneth Petty when she seemingly hid her stomach with a baby shark in promotional snaps for Trollz.