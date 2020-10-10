Nengi dines with Ramsey Nouah on the set of ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’ remake (Watch)

Finalist of Big Brother Naija season 5, Rebecca Hampson, popularly known as Nengi has been spotted dining with Nollywood veteran, Ramsey Nouah and other actors at the making of her debut movie.

Media platforms earlier reported that the reality TV star had been cast to appear in the remake of classic Nollywood movie; Nneka The Pretty Serpent in South Africa.

On Friday, Nengi shared a post on social media of the moment she was jetting out to South Africa ahead of the commencement of the movie shooting .

A video which surfaced online, shows the Bayelsa-born model having a meal with Ramsey Nouah as well as the cast and crew as they familiarized with each other before the action.